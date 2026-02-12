Mukat Pipes standalone net profit rises 57.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.31% to Rs 1.50 crore

Net profit of Mukat Pipes rose 57.14% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.31% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.501.16-3.330.860.140.100.110.070.110.07

