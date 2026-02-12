Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mukat Pipes standalone net profit rises 57.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

Sales rise 29.31% to Rs 1.50 crore

Net profit of Mukat Pipes rose 57.14% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.31% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.501.16 29 OPM %-3.330.86 -PBDT0.140.10 40 PBT0.110.07 57 NP0.110.07 57

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

