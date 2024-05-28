Sales decline 16.84% to Rs 0.79 croreNet profit of Muller & Phipps (India) rose 233.33% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.84% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 242.86% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 4.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content