Multi Commodity Exchange of India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.35 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 5:08 PM IST
Sales rise 33.41% to Rs 191.53 crore
Net loss of Multi Commodity Exchange of India reported to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 38.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 33.41% to Rs 191.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 143.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales191.53143.57 33 OPM %-10.8822.32 -PBDT-3.1652.03 PL PBT-14.4147.78 PL NP-5.3538.79 PL
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

