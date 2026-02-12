Munoth Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.09 croreNet Loss of Munoth Financial Services reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.15 -40 OPM %-244.44-53.33 -PBDT-0.22-0.08 -175 PBT-0.22-0.08 -175 NP-0.22-0.08 -175
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:34 PM IST