Praveg standalone net profit rises 11.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 71.03% to Rs 73.61 crore

Net profit of Praveg rose 11.26% to Rs 8.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 71.03% to Rs 73.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.73.6143.0426.3139.6617.2915.749.1510.258.507.64

