Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Music Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.88 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Music Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.88 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 30.99% to Rs 37.84 crore

Net Loss of Music Broadcast reported to Rs 6.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.99% to Rs 37.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales37.8454.83 -31 OPM %-14.515.53 -PBDT-1.716.66 PL PBT-8.76-1.97 -345 NP-6.88-1.99 -246

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

