Music Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.88 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.99% to Rs 37.84 croreNet Loss of Music Broadcast reported to Rs 6.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.99% to Rs 37.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales37.8454.83 -31 OPM %-14.515.53 -PBDT-1.716.66 PL PBT-8.76-1.97 -345 NP-6.88-1.99 -246
