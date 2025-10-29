South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 1990.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 128.22% to Rs 62.44 croreNet profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 1990.00% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 128.22% to Rs 62.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales62.4427.36 128 OPM %23.1112.65 -PBDT13.942.96 371 PBT11.010.51 2059 NP8.360.40 1990
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content