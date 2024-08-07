Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 39.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.78% to Rs 99.82 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Muthoot Capital Services declined 39.15% to Rs 10.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.78% to Rs 99.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 105.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.99.82105.9458.9664.6815.3324.4214.5124.2710.8017.75