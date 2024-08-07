Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 39.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.78% to Rs 99.82 croreNet profit of Muthoot Capital Services declined 39.15% to Rs 10.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.78% to Rs 99.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 105.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales99.82105.94 -6 OPM %58.9664.68 -PBDT15.3324.42 -37 PBT14.5124.27 -40 NP10.8017.75 -39
