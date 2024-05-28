Muthoot Fincorp standalone net profit rises 68.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.44% to Rs 1196.06 croreNet profit of Muthoot Fincorp rose 68.99% to Rs 239.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 141.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.44% to Rs 1196.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 945.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.40% to Rs 562.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 459.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.60% to Rs 4010.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3469.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
