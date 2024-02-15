Sensex (    %)
                        
MV Cotspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 4:34 PM IST
Sales decline 76.77% to Rs 0.72 crore
Net Loss of MV Cotspin reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 76.77% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.723.10 -77 OPM %-36.11-38.06 -PBDT-0.27-1.19 77 PBT-0.29-1.22 76 NP-0.29-1.22 76
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

