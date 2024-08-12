N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit declines 91.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.88% to Rs 346.98 croreNet profit of N R Agarwal Industries declined 91.62% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 346.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 368.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales346.98368.67 -6 OPM %8.0312.65 -PBDT22.0447.64 -54 PBT5.9038.68 -85 NP3.4040.56 -92
