Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.81 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11804.76% to Rs 25.00 crore

Net Loss of Oil Country Tubular reported to Rs 9.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11804.76% to Rs 25.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.25.000.2129.28-1180.955.97-3.35-8.88-21.25-9.81-18.71