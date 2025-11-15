Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 28.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.67% to Rs 5.86 croreNet profit of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure declined 28.89% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 50.67% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.8611.88 -51 OPM %100.1757.07 -PBDT3.865.42 -29 PBT3.855.41 -29 NP2.884.05 -29
