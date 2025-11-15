Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.20% to Rs 16.95 croreNet profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements declined 16.67% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 65.20% to Rs 16.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16.9510.26 65 OPM %8.0813.45 -PBDT1.211.20 1 PBT0.950.94 1 NP0.700.84 -17
