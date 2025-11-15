CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.35% to Rs 78.60 croreNet profit of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.35% to Rs 78.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 74.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales78.6074.61 5 OPM %4.367.49 -PBDT2.360.96 146 PBT0.32-0.91 LP NP0.14-1.02 LP
