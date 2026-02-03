Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 23.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.00% to Rs 22.37 crore

Net profit of Narbada Gems & Jewellery rose 23.65% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.00% to Rs 22.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.22.3721.5114.0812.412.662.142.501.981.831.48

