Tsf Investments consolidated net profit declines 2.53% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 662.40% to Rs 248.39 croreNet profit of Tsf Investments declined 2.53% to Rs 103.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 105.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 662.40% to Rs 248.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales248.3932.58 662 OPM %19.5472.31 -PBDT44.1223.64 87 PBT39.8222.89 74 NP103.05105.72 -3
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 3:32 PM IST