Tsf Investments consolidated net profit declines 2.53% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 662.40% to Rs 248.39 crore

Net profit of Tsf Investments declined 2.53% to Rs 103.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 105.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 662.40% to Rs 248.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.248.3932.5819.5472.3144.1223.6439.8222.89103.05105.72

