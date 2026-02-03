Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tsf Investments consolidated net profit declines 2.53% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Sales rise 662.40% to Rs 248.39 crore

Net profit of Tsf Investments declined 2.53% to Rs 103.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 105.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 662.40% to Rs 248.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales248.3932.58 662 OPM %19.5472.31 -PBDT44.1223.64 87 PBT39.8222.89 74 NP103.05105.72 -3

PCBL Chemical consolidated net profit declines 97.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Kaycee Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Saregama India consolidated net profit declines 17.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Jayshree Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Garware Marine Industries standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

