Kaycee Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Kaycee Industries rose 15.96% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.74% to Rs 14.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.14.4511.8714.3313.902.111.621.761.331.090.94

