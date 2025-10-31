Friday, October 31, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DLF Ltd Falls 3.55%

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

DLF Ltd has added 3.7% over last one month compared to 7.82% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.19% rise in the SENSEX

DLF Ltd lost 3.55% today to trade at Rs 749.1. The BSE Realty index is down 0.52% to quote at 7348.36. The index is up 7.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, SignatureGlobal India Ltd decreased 1.75% and Godrej Properties Ltd lost 0.76% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 5.9 % over last one year compared to the 6.29% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

DLF Ltd has added 3.7% over last one month compared to 7.82% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.19% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2850 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 61398 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 896.45 on 16 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 601.2 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

