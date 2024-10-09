Business Standard
Natco Pharma Ltd rises for third straight session

Oct 09 2024

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1460.95, up 2.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.36% in last one year as compared to a 27.7% jump in NIFTY and a 57.37% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Natco Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1460.95, up 2.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 25144.05. The Sensex is at 82028.18, up 0.48%. Natco Pharma Ltd has slipped around 5.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23307.95, up 1.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.61 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

