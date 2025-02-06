Business Standard

Natco Pharma Ltd soars 3.15%, up for third straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd soars 3.15%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1324, up 3.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.09% in last one year as compared to a 7.61% gain in NIFTY and a 18.78% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Natco Pharma Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1324, up 3.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 23600.05. The Sensex is at 77920.62, down 0.45%. Natco Pharma Ltd has dropped around 0.18% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21868.5, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.5 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

