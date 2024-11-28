Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natco Pharma sells Telangana land for Rs 116 crore

Natco Pharma sells Telangana land for Rs 116 crore

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Natco Pharma informed that it has sold approximately 14.38 acres of land located at Mekaguda Gram Panchayat, Ranga Reddy District in Telangana for a total consideration of Rs 115.57 crore including certain infrastructure cost.

The drug maker stated that since no business operations are carried out on the said land and building being sold, the sale will not have any impact on the business operations of the company.

Further, the sale of the said property does not constitute an undertaking or substantially the whole of the undertaking for the company in terms of Section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Natco Pharma is engaged in the business of pharmaceuticals which comprises research and development, manufacturing and selling of bulk drugs and finished dosage formulations. The company has manufacturing facilities in India, which cater to both domestic and international markets, including regulated markets like the United States of America and Europe.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 83.55% to Rs 677.30 crore on a 32.93% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,371.1 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.11% to currently trade at Rs 1,362.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 700 pts; Nifty slips below 24,100; IT, auto shares drag

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament session LIVE: Both Houses adjourned amid protests over Adani issue

Spicejet

SpiceJet flies 3% after lessor Aircastle withdraws insolvency case

Adani group

Adani Group shares rally for 2nd day; Adani Green, Total Gas zoom up to 19%

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Fengal to hit Tamil Nadu: Rainfall disrupts flight, schools shut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon