Adani Total Gas Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd and Adani Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 November 2024.

Adani Total Gas Ltd surged 15.16% to Rs 799.5 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 123.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 1088.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd exploded 10.00% to Rs 727.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd gained 8.70% to Rs 569.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

