Natco Pharma slips as Q3 PAT slides 38% YoY to Rs 132 cr

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Natco Pharma tanked 17.91% to Rs 998.70 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 37.75% to Rs 132.4 crore on 37.41% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 474.8 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 163.7 crore, down 36.13% as against Rs 256.3 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

The companys revenue from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) stood at Rs 66.6 crore (up 43.84% YoY), income from domestic formulations was at Rs 96.1 crore (down 3.32% YoY), and revenue from crop health sciences (CHS) came in at Rs 15.1 crore (up 7.09% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On the other hand, revenue from export formulations slipped 52.81% YoY to Rs 285.8 crore during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share in FY25. The record date for the same is fixed on 18 February 2025. The payment of the dividend will start on 28 February 2025.

Further, the company informed us that Dr. Pavan Ganapati Bhat, director & executive vice president (technical operations) of the company, has tendered his resignation due to a new career opportunity outside the company.

Natco Pharma is engaged in the business of pharmaceuticals, which comprises research and development, manufacturing, and selling of bulk drugs and finished dosage formulations. The company has manufacturing facilities in India, which cater to both domestic and international markets, including regulated markets like the United States of America and Europe.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

