Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIBE tanks as Q3 PAT slumps 56% YoY to Rs 2 cr

NIBE tanks as Q3 PAT slumps 56% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

NIBE tumbled 6.28% to Rs 1,309.95 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 56.23% to Rs 1.93 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 4.41 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 148.68 crore in Q3 FY25, zoomed 137.16% as against Rs 62.69 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Profit before tax was at Rs 1.91 crore in the third quarter of FY25, down 65.95% as against Rs 5.61 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

In Q3 FY25, total expenses spiked 151.74% YoY to Rs 148.38 crore. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 7.38 crore (down 39.25% YoY), while employee benefit expense was at Rs 4.39 crore (up 46.33% YoY) during the quarter.

 

On a nine-month basis, the companys net profit surged 131.27% to Rs 18.71 crore on 204.42% zoomed in revenue from operations to Rs 394.72 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

NIBE trades in electronic components and fabrication materials and provides technical consultancy. It also provides services for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of low and medium voltage lines and substations on a turnkey basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd counter

Inditrade Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.85 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Inditrade Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.85 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Veritas (India) consolidated net profit declines 68.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Veritas (India) consolidated net profit declines 68.76% in the December 2024 quarter

P N Gadgil soars after Q3 PAT climbs 49% YoY to Rs 86 cr

P N Gadgil soars after Q3 PAT climbs 49% YoY to Rs 86 cr

Nifty scale above 23,150; pharma shares in demand

Nifty scale above 23,150; pharma shares in demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon