Natco Pharma soars as CDSCO clears diabetes drug Semaglutide

Natco Pharma soars as CDSCO clears diabetes drug Semaglutide

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Natco Pharma surged 11.24% to Rs 914.50 after the company received approval for Semaglutide from Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to manufacture and market generic Semaglutide Injection in India.

Semaglutide is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise. The company will launch the product in the India market in March 2026.

NATCO Pharma, headquartered in Hyderabad, India, develops, manufactures and distributes generic and branded pharmaceuticals, specialty pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and crop protection products.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 13.9% to Rs 151.50 crore on 36.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 647.30 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

 

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

