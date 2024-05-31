Business Standard
Nath Industries standalone net profit declines 89.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales decline 12.31% to Rs 78.40 crore
Net profit of Nath Industries declined 89.39% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.31% to Rs 78.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 89.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 81.65% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.38% to Rs 320.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 408.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales78.4089.41 -12 320.95408.21 -21 OPM %2.82-5.54 -3.941.58 - PBDT1.720.14 1129 7.737.35 5 PBT0.35-1.69 LP 0.760.22 245 NP0.141.32 -89 0.492.67 -82
First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

