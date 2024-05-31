Nath Industries standalone net profit declines 89.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.31% to Rs 78.40 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 81.65% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.38% to Rs 320.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 408.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Nath Industries declined 89.39% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.31% to Rs 78.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 89.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.