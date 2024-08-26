National Aluminium Company Ltd gains for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 178.3, up 2.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 97.13% in last one year as compared to a 29.57% jump in NIFTY and a 43.38% jump in the Nifty Metal index. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 178.3, up 2.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 25014.05. The Sensex is at 81730.17, up 0.79%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has slipped around 6.98% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9290.5, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 161.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 159.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 178.75, up 3.33% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 97.13% in last one year as compared to a 29.57% jump in NIFTY and a 43.38% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 15.93 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

