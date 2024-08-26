Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, JM Financial Ltd and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 August 2024. Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, JM Financial Ltd and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd surged 9.76% to Rs 761 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd soared 8.96% to Rs 1901.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 62351 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22233 shares in the past one month.

BLS International Services Ltd spiked 8.44% to Rs 430.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd spurt 7.52% to Rs 98.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd rose 7.16% to Rs 112.89. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

