Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCI board approves Rs 160-cr share buyback

TCI board approves Rs 160-cr share buyback

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:34 PM IST
Transport Corporation of India informed that its board approved share buyback of up to Rs 160 crore at a price of Rs 1,200 per equity share.
The buyback price fixed at Rs 1,200 per equity share, representing a 4.86% premium to Fridays closing price of Rs 1,144.40 on the BSE.
The company will buyback up to 13.33 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, representing upto 1.72% of the total paid-up equity shares of the company.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The buyback offer size represents 9.11% and 8.24% of the aggregate of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the company based on the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company as on 31 March 2024, respectively.
The company has fixed 4 September 2024 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who would be eligible to participate in the buyback.
Transport Corporation of India is Indias leading end to end integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider (LSP) and a pioneer in the sphere of cargo transportation in India.
The kitchen appliances manufacturer reported 10.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 91 crore on 10% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,045.10 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

More From This Section

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

BHEL bags orders worth Rs 11,000 cr from Adani Power

BHEL bags orders worth Rs 11,000 cr from Adani Power

NSE SME Brace Port Logistics soars on listing

NSE SME Brace Port Logistics soars on listing

Symphony arm incorporates WOS in China

Symphony arm incorporates WOS in China

NSE SME Forcas Studio jumps on debut

NSE SME Forcas Studio jumps on debut

The scrip slipped 4.40% to currently trade at Rs 1,094 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

telecom, Service provider, Airtel, Jio

How Trai's new rules may cause OTP delays for you starting Sept 1

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

LIVE: Maha govt to allow women to lodge harassment complaints online, says deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Amazon pay

Launched in 2019, Amazon Pay's UPI offering crosses 100 mn customers mark

Shakib Al Hasan

Why has Bangladesh Cricket Board been urged to ban Shakib Al Hasan? Details

schools

NCERT proposes Class 12 scores include marks from Classes 9, 10, and 11

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon