BHEL bags orders worth Rs 11,000 cr from Adani Power

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) announced that it has received orders worth over Rs 11,000 crore from Adani Power and its subsidiary Mahan Energen, to set up three supercritical thermal power projects.
The company said that each of the three projects will be of 2x800 MW rating in Kawai, Rajasthan and in Mahan, Madhya Pradesh.
The value of three orders is aggregating to more than Rs 11,000 crore, it added.
The contract involves supply of equipment and supervision of erection and commissioning for the three aforementioned power projects.
The supply of equipment entails boilers, turbines, generators and associated auxiliaries, along with control and instrumentation.
BHEL is expected to complete the Kawai Phase-II project in 49 months, Kawai Phase-III project in 52 months and Mahan Phase-III project in 55 months.
Adani Power, a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.
State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 30 June 2024, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.
Shares of BHEL rose 0.42% to Rs 297.55 while those of Adani Power shed 0.86% to Rs 670.05 on the BSE.
