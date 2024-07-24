National Fittings standalone net profit rises 734.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.09% to Rs 15.14 croreNet profit of National Fittings rose 734.94% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.09% to Rs 15.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.1417.42 -13 OPM %6.0111.88 -PBDT1.232.07 -41 PBT0.421.21 -65 NP6.930.83 735
