Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

National Fittings standalone net profit rises 734.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales decline 13.09% to Rs 15.14 crore
Net profit of National Fittings rose 734.94% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.09% to Rs 15.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.1417.42 -13 OPM %6.0111.88 -PBDT1.232.07 -41 PBT0.421.21 -65 NP6.930.83 735
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

KEC International stock price surges sharply on Rs 1,422 crore-order win

IMD Weather 2024: Rainfall in Delhi; more showers in other parts of India

ICICI Prudential stock soars 8%, hits over 2-yr high on healthy Q1 results

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex below 80K, down 600 pts amid post Budget jitters; Nifty tests 24,300

LIVE: Saurya Airlines plane crashes in Kathmandu; 18 bodies recovered till now

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon