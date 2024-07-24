National Fittings standalone net profit rises 734.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.09% to Rs 15.14 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of National Fittings rose 734.94% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.09% to Rs 15.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.1417.426.0111.881.232.070.421.216.930.83