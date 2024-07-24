Coal Dispatches Up 8.49% On Year, Ministry Committed To Ensure Adequate Supplies

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Ministry of Coal stated that in coordination with the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Power, and other relevant departments, it is committed to ensuring an adequate supply of coal at notified prices for the Power and Fertilizer sectors. For the fiscal year 2024-25, the Ministry has set an ambitious coal production target of 1,080 MT. As of 19.07.24, coal production has reached 294.20 MT, reflecting a robust growth rate of 10.70% compared to the same period last year, which was 265.77 MT. This positive trend underscores the Ministrys commitment to meeting the energy demands of various sectors while maintaining a focus on sustainable economic development. In terms of coal dispatch, as of 19.07.24, the Ministry has successfully dispatched 311.48 MT of coal, achieving a growth of 8.49% over the previous year, which was 287.12 MT. This increase in dispatch not only supports the operational needs of key industries but also contributes to the overall stability of the energy market.