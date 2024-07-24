Tata Teleservices registers net loss of Rs 323 crore in Q1

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) has reported a net loss of Rs 323.40 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 301.18 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations during the period under review increased by 13.31% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 323.50 crore.

EBITDA improved by 8.91% in the first quarter to Rs 138.53 crore from Rs 127.20 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Operating profit margin in Q1 FY25 was 29.05% as against 30.92% in Q1 FY24.

Interest service coverage ratio for the June24 quarter was 0.80 times as compared 0.77 times recorded in the corresponding period last fiscal.