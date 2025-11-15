National Plastic Industries standalone net profit rises 149.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.46% to Rs 22.76 croreNet profit of National Plastic Industries rose 149.23% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.46% to Rs 22.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales22.7621.18 7 OPM %12.357.88 -PBDT2.311.27 82 PBT1.620.65 149 NP1.620.65 149
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content