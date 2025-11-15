Vardhman Polytex standalone net profit rises 925.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.16% to Rs 61.72 croreNet profit of Vardhman Polytex rose 925.40% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.16% to Rs 61.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 64.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales61.7264.40 -4 OPM %17.43-5.90 -PBDT8.212.96 177 PBT6.460.63 925 NP6.460.63 925
