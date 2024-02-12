National Plastic Industries standalone net profit rises 8.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 19.51% to Rs 26.37 croreNet profit of National Plastic Industries rose 8.89% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 19.51% to Rs 26.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 32.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales26.3732.76 -20 OPM %7.857.33 -PBDT1.681.56 8 PBT0.980.90 9 NP0.980.90 9
