Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.05 crore
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.050.05 0 OPM %0-20.00 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

