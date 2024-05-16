National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit rises 20.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.08% to Rs 69.20 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 36.91% to Rs 8.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.25% to Rs 269.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 209.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of National Plastic Technologies rose 20.44% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.08% to Rs 69.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.69.2053.20269.22209.918.329.258.518.374.553.3517.6812.703.062.6111.718.632.181.818.426.15