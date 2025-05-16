Nava consolidated net profit rises 13.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.21% to Rs 1018.20 croreNet profit of Nava rose 13.69% to Rs 234.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 206.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.21% to Rs 1018.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 923.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1018.20923.90 10 OPM %37.4841.30 -PBDT414.45356.52 16 PBT324.31274.03 18 NP234.41206.19 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content