Nava consolidated net profit rises 13.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Nava consolidated net profit rises 13.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 10.21% to Rs 1018.20 crore

Net profit of Nava rose 13.69% to Rs 234.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 206.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.21% to Rs 1018.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 923.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1018.20923.90 10 OPM %37.4841.30 -PBDT414.45356.52 16 PBT324.31274.03 18 NP234.41206.19 14

First Published: May 16 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

