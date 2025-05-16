Friday, May 16, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godrej Inds gains after reporting turnaround Q4 numbers

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Godrej Industries added 2.44% to Rs 1,152.40 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 183.08 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 311.81 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 26.5% to Rs 5,779.69 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 4,567.27 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 419.2% YoY to Rs 635.22 crore in Q4 FY25.

PBDIT (profit before depreciation, interest, and taxes) soared 118% YoY to Rs 1,288 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses jumped 27.53% to Rs 5,839.09 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 4,578.49 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 2,235.56 crore (up 2.61% YoY), cost of property development was at Rs 3,692.59 crore (up 43.01% YoY), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 393.43 crore (up 8.76% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 542.32 crore (up 46.97% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit zoomed 1,536.5% to Rs 981.38 crore on 18.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 19,657 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the re-appointment of Nadir Godrej as managing director, designated as chairman and managing director for a period starting from April 1, 2026, up to August 25, 2026, subject to approval of Shareholders.

Further, the companys board approved raising of funds by way of issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) / bonds / other instruments, listed and / or unlisted, on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, for an amount not exceeding Rs 2,000 crore during the period of 1 year from the date of approval by the shareholders.

Godrej Industries is engaged in the business of chemicals, agri inputs, estate and property development, hospitality, vegetable oil, finance and investments, dairy, animal feeds, and other related activities.

