Navneet Education consolidated net profit rises 108.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.42% to Rs 435.28 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 22.99% to Rs 251.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 204.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.21% to Rs 1751.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1696.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Navneet Education rose 108.23% to Rs 47.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.42% to Rs 435.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 409.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.