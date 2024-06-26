Nazara Publishing partners with nCore to launch FAU-G: Domination

Nazara Publishing, the publishing arm of India's only publicly listed gaming company Nazara Technologies, along with nCore Games has entered a publishing partnership for FAU-G Domination. This is the latest game from the FAU-G franchise, the previous version of which garnered up to 50 million downloads.

Pre-registrations for FAU-G: Domination will be available on Google Play and the App Store later this year.

FAU-G: Domination is developed by Dot9 Games, a studio of nCore Games. The game features modern-day military aesthetics with Indian characters, each with unique backstories. The game includes various maps with diverse environments that reflect India's rich heritage, blending cultural pride with cutting-edge gameplay.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News