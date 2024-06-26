Business Standard
Nazara Publishing partners with nCore to launch FAU-G: Domination

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 1:53 PM IST
Nazara Publishing, the publishing arm of India's only publicly listed gaming company Nazara Technologies, along with nCore Games has entered a publishing partnership for FAU-G Domination. This is the latest game from the FAU-G franchise, the previous version of which garnered up to 50 million downloads.
Pre-registrations for FAU-G: Domination will be available on Google Play and the App Store later this year.
FAU-G: Domination is developed by Dot9 Games, a studio of nCore Games. The game features modern-day military aesthetics with Indian characters, each with unique backstories. The game includes various maps with diverse environments that reflect India's rich heritage, blending cultural pride with cutting-edge gameplay.
First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

