India Cements Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 12:34 PM IST
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd, Hindustan Foods Ltd, CESC Ltd and Orient Cement Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 June 2024.
India Cements Ltd surged 14.94% to Rs 263.55 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.34 lakh shares in the past one month.
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd soared 11.82% to Rs 608.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63832 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15633 shares in the past one month.
Hindustan Foods Ltd spiked 9.73% to Rs 556.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10904 shares in the past one month.
CESC Ltd jumped 8.72% to Rs 164.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.69 lakh shares in the past one month.
Orient Cement Ltd advanced 8.32% to Rs 255.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58393 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

