CE Info Systems slumps after block deal

CE Info Systems declined 4.52% to Rs 2307 after the counter witnessed large block deal in early trade today.

On the NSE 8,04,000 shares of the firm were traded in the counter so far as against average trading volume of 2,69,633 shares traded in the past three months.

According to media reports, the counter has witnessed block deal wherein, the promoter, Rakesh Kumar Verma has sold 1.1% stake worth Rs 142.60 crore of CE Info Systems at an average price of Rs 2,332 per share.

C.E. Info Systems provides digital map data, GPS navigation and location-based services, software and customizing its products to customers (combined) through royalty, annuity, subscription.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 35.4% to Rs 37.94 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 28.02 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 47.5% YoY to Rs 106.90 crore in Q4 FY24.

On the BSE 7,14,000 shares of the company were traded in the counter so far as against an average trading volume of 54,000 shares traded in the past 2 weeks.