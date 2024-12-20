Business Standard

NBCC bags orders worth Rs 298 cr for healthcare infrastructure projects

Image

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

NBCC (India) has announced the receipt of two orders, totaling over Rs 298 crore, for construction and development projects in the healthcare sector.

The first order, valued at Rs 200.60 crore, has been secured from Oil India for the construction of a new Oil Hospital in Duliajan, Assam. The project will be executed on a turnkey basis under the Depository Works mode.

In addition, HSCC (India), a wholly owned subsidiary of NBCC, has secured a second order worth Rs 98.17 crore. This order, received from the Director of Medical Education and Research (DMER) in Mumbai, Maharashtra, involves the establishment of an E-Library as a unified platform for the students and faculty of 22 Government Medical Colleges and 3 Dental Colleges under the Medical Education Department of Maharashtra.

 

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The company reported 53.43% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 122.12 crore on 19.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,458.73 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip slipped 1.89% to Rs 95.27 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

