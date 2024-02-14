Sensex (    %)
                        
NBCC (India) hits the roof after Q3 PAT jumps 60% YoY to Rs 111 cr

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
NBCC (India) was locked in upper circuit of 5% to Rs 130.75 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 60.30% to Rs 110.74 crore on 13.65% increase in net sales to Rs 2,405.5 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 152.35 crore in the third quarter, registering a growth of 60.04% year on year.
Total expenses increased 12.47% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,296.6 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense was Rs 82.57 crore (up 0.30% YoY) and work and consultancy expenses stood at Rs 2,161.33 crore (up 13.1% YoY) during the period under review.
On the segmental front, revenue from the PMC business stood at Rs 2,241.8 crore (up 14.93% YoY), EPC business was at Rs 130.72 crore (up 1.26% YoY) whil real estate business stood at Rs 32.96 crore (down 10.50% YoY) during the period under review.
On nine month basis, the companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 265.47 crore in 9M FY24, up 67.74% from Rs 158.26 crore posted in 9M FY23. While revenue from operations was at Rs 6,367 crore in 9M FY24, increased 7.61% YoY.
NBCC has been involved in execution of diversified projects in sectors such as institutional, housing, industrial & environmental, transportation, power, etc
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

