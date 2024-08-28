NBCC (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Shriram Properties Ltd, IFCI Ltd and LTIMindtree Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 August 2024. GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Shriram Properties Ltd, IFCI Ltd and LTIMindtree Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp NBCC (India) Ltd soared 11.60% to Rs 198.25 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 87.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd spiked 7.95% to Rs 1464.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8801 shares in the past one month.

Shriram Properties Ltd surged 7.74% to Rs 139.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd gained 7.43% to Rs 75.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

LTIMindtree Ltd spurt 6.09% to Rs 6099.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15446 shares in the past one month.

