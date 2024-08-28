Business Standard
DCX Systems spurts on bagging order worth Rs 187 cr

DCX Systems spurts on bagging order worth Rs 187 cr

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 12:07 PM IST
DCX Systems railled 3.48% to Rs 342 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 187.29 crore from overseas customer.
The company secured the contract for supply of electronic kits, with a project completion period of 12 months and a total cost of $22,323,200 equivalent to Rs 187.29 crore.
DCX Systems is one of leading Indian manufacture of electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses in defence and aerospace sector. Operations of the company are classified as system integration, cable and wire harness assemblies, and kitting.
The company reported a 69.4% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.94 crore on 18.8% fell in revenue from operations to Rs 138.08 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

