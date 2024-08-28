Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana accounts grow 3.6 fold from 15.67 crore in March 2015 to 53.14 crore right now

Business Standard
Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) today completes a decade of successful implementation today. PMJDY is the largest financial inclusion initiative in the world. PMJDY provides one basic bank account for every unbanked adult. For this account there is no need to maintain any balance and also no charges are levied on this account. In the account, a free of cost RuPay Debit card with in-built accident insurance cover of Rs. 2 lakh is also provided to promote digital transactions. PMJDY account holders are also eligible for getting an overdraft of up to Rs. 10,000 to cover exigencies. As on 14th August 24 number of total PMJDY Accounts was 53.13 crore. A total 55.6% (29.56 crore) Jan-Dhan account holders are women and 66.6% (35.37 crore) Jan Dhan accounts are in rural and semi-urban areas. Total deposit balances under PMJDY Accounts stand at Rs. 2,31,236 crore. PMJDY accounts grow 3.6 -fold from 15.67 crore in March 2015 to 53.14 crore as on 14-08-2024.
First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

